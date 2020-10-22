Putting active transportation on the political radar

To Bulkley Valley Constituents;

As you may know, Cycle 16 Trail Society is working to build a paved, multi-use trail connecting Smithers and Telkwa. The trail will be set back safely from Highway 16 and graded to promote accessibility and use by a wide range of the regional population.

The main objectives of the trail are:

a) To provide a fun, social activity while increasing health, fitness and safety.

b) To provide a transportation corridor that will contribute to reduction in greenhouse gases.

c) To build a stronger connection between Smithers, Telkwa, and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

If you support Cycle 16 in our goal of building a legacy trail that generations an enjoy into the future, please contact your local candidate in the upcoming provincial election and seek their endorsement of the project.

Let’s put active transportation on the political radar!

Sincerely,

Janet Harris

Director, Cycle16 Trail Society