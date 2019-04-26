Proud Advertisers build community

Paul MacNeill, Island Press Ltd.

We live in an era when with the simple push of a button we can purchase items, from the mundane to exotic, from anywhere in the world. They are anonymous transactions that offer a short-term intoxicating glow of perceived savings or quality.

But do they?

The internet is many things, both good and bad. One of the things the internet does poorly is build and sustain vibrant communities. For publicly traded, American-owned social media companies, and national and international online retailers, we are just a number to prop up financial statements. They don’t care about our communities or investing in local education and health care. They don’t care about employing our residents – spouses, children, neighbours and friends. They don’t go the extra mile to ensure what you buy is right for you.

They just want a click and credit card.

Local retailers are different. They support us with their sponsorship of minor hockey, ringette, soccer or any number of athletic and community events. They give generously to fundraising efforts and community initiatives. They stand beside us, in good times and bad.

Too often we assume products are not available locally. It’s a wrong assumption. There is virtually nothing that cannot be sourced from a local business.

As a community newspaper, we are proud of our long history of bringing local businesses together with local consumers. And we want to celebrate this relationship with the launch of our Proud Advertiser campaign that will recognize those local businesses that use our papers week in and week out to connect with you.

When you see the Proud Advertiser decal at participating businesses, you will know it is a business that holds you as a priority. They sell everything from lug nuts to jewellery, cars and trucks to dresses and cosmetics, cellphones to cast iron pans. If you don’t see it stocked, you can ask a real person – you probably already know them – and benefit from a conversation to determine the perfect purchase for you.

You can touch it, feel it, lift it, view its dimensions and see immediately how it will fit into your life.

We are all in this together. The paper, local business and you.

When you support local businesses you are saying ‘I matter, my community matters and telling the stories that make this such a vibrant place to live, work and do business in, matters.’

Exploring the endless possibilities that shopping local offers, matters.

Please look for the Proud Advertiser logo and the next time you feel the urge to click, visit your local retailer instead.

Paul MacNeill,

Publisher

Island Press Ltd., PEI

