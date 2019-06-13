LETTER: Pride is sin

Editor,

The paper of May 29th said: “Pride and acceptance growing in Smithers.”

Perhaps that’s true for some, but how does God see this? We have His Word that has always been our guide, and for many years the guide for most Canadians. We used to swear on the Bible in our courts because it was God’s Word, the gospel truth that you can fully depend on. In these times, though, I have heard others say it is hate literature.

Sin reared its ugly head and few people spoke up to expose sin for what it is, so over the years it has gained a stronger foothold in society, and still the churches and those who claim to stand on the Bible, on the whole, remain silent.

Meanwhile as we can see in the May 29th paper, sin is considered pride and it is being taught to our children as something to accept, and to also make it more acceptable for those who believe in God, or those who call themselves Christian, as we see Mr. Lawal praying on the street – who is he praying to? The God of the Bible condemns all sexual perversion.

The Bible is our source and foundation of truth that sets the standard of right and wrong, but society and the media today push another religion, the one of “choice” and anyone who opposes someone else’s “choice” is considered offensive.

One “freedom” under “choice” is sexual perversion, which destroys family (the foundation of society). Sexual perversion feeds the murder of the unborn, killing our future generation. Sexual perversion destroys faithfulness between husbands and wives. God gave the blessing of sexual intimacy for the pleasure and procreation of a husband and wife in a life-long committed relationship. Anything outside of the husband/wife relationship, according to God’s Word, falls under sexual perversion and is sin.

Just because God doesn’t come down and respond to our sin like he did with the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah does not mean He gives approval. He has given mankind His Word, His manual for our life.

Just because we “choose” not to believe it or parts of it does not make it of no consequence. We can give sin nice titles like “diversity acceptance” but that won’t cover the sin. God’s Word is for all people, whether one believes it or not. All will be held accountable when we pass from this life into the next. Everyone believes, and has a worldview. Does your worldview lead to life in Jesus Christ or to eternal hell fire? Read the Bible, repent, believe and receive eternal life.

Don Tuininga

Telkwa, B.C.