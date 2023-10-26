Practising earthquake drills is important

Better to be safe than sorry

Last week was the annual worldwide earthquake drill.

It happens every year on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

We participated in the office here at The Interior News. We dropped, covered and held on.

I couldn’t help but feel silly while doing it but in an emergency situation, sometimes we forget the most simple things.

It is important to remember what to do if an earthquake ever happens.

Most schools in the region did not participate and I have no idea why. Schools practice fire drills and what to do in other emergency situations.

Earthquakes happen here.

In fact, B.C. is the most seismically active area in Canada. And this province experiences thousands of minor earthquakes per year.

The last earthquake in Smithers was three years ago and struck 152 km southwest of the town.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale at a depth of 0.3 km.

I didn’t feel that one, but I remember the one that hit on Oct. 27, 2012.

Smithers was given a bit of a shake as a magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit the southwest coast of Haida Gwaii. There were no reports of significant damage, related to the earthquake, on Haida Gwaii or elsewhere, but it was a good wake-up call.

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut, which is organized by the British Columbia Earthquake Alliance, is an annual opportunity for individuals, communities, schools, and organizations to practice essential earthquake safety measures, basically, “Drop, cover, and hold on.”

The idea is to drop down before the quake knocks you down; cover your head and neck under something sturdy, like a desk; and hold on to your shelter.

During the annual event, participants are also encouraged to review and update their emergency preparedness plans and supplies, while also taking proactive measures to secure their spaces and prevent potential damage and injuries.

It is a good time to look around your workplace, school or home to make sure everything is safe.

The Town of Smithers has an Earthquake Preparedness section on its website.

It states that in earthquake-prone areas of Canada, the U.S. and in many other countries, strict building codes have worked to greatly reduce the potential of structure collapse.

Studies of injuries and deaths caused by earthquakes over the last several decades show that people are much more likely to be injured by falling or flying objects (TVs, lamps, glass, bookcases, etc.) than to die in a collapsed building.

