PR would fairly represent the political diversity that we are

Editor,

Misrepresentation of information to suit personal political views is not in our collective best interest.

Canada is not Israel — thank goodness! The “recent” “excellent” referenced article used to discredit proportional representation (PR) in B.C. was from The Guardian, 2010, written by Seth Freeman.

Yes, he described the flaws of PR in Israel, however read on …AND he also states that first past the post (FPP) would be disastrous for Israel. Why? According to Freedman, it would give charge to a minority radical faction. If you are interested, he tentatively proposed a nomination model for such unstable democracies.

Whether you agree or not with PR, Freedman continued to say that PR is, “better suited for stable societies such as Sweden, Norway, Finland and Australia”.

While I believe that proportional representation is not perfect, first past the post is not fair — many people in this area vote Christian Heritage Party, and yet their votes have not earned any acknowledgement in government. PR would give more validation to minority interests and more fairly represent the political diversity that we are. Yes, it may mean more dialogue and invested attention to decisions of high consequence for our future, and fair enough. I would also hope that more attention is given to reassure rural voters that their representation will be equitable. However, if after two elections the indicators for success are not met, a vote can return us to FPP.

Kirsten Morgan

Smithers