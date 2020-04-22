Potty training during a pandemic

I decided now was the perfect time to potty train my 21-month-old daughter. We’re locked down anyway with no where to go and she seemed interested in using the toilet.

My older daughter was easy to potty train, at least that’s how I remember it. Maybe its like child birth, you forget the bad parts and are willing to do it again. My toddler has decided she does not like going poop in her diaper anymore but hasn’t quite managed to figure out that she needs to use the potty. She has however, figured out how to undo her diaper and take off her own pants and hide somewhere when she needs to go number two.

Again, we are stuck at home with not a lot to do so, whatever. I have time to chase her around and try to figure out where and when she’s going to go like some sort of weird version of Nancy Drew.

However, the other night while I was trying to cook a complicated dinner (a recipe that my sister sent me and said was easy — it was not). Also, why do recipes have a suggested prep time on them? I have never made a dinner within the allotted suggested time. Don’t even get me started on Rachel Ray’s 30-minute meals. Yea, I could make a dinner in less than half an hour if someone did all the prep for me and I had a magical fairy to clean up after me.

So, while I was trying to rid some self-isolation stress by shredding chicken, my daughters were playing in a diaper box in the other room. I have no idea why they were playing in a small box but quarantining has probably gotten to them. Suddenly I hear my toddler yell “poop!” It is one of, like, 20 words she knows and she knows it well. So I go to check on her and she’s naked and pooping in the box. (My other daughter has already high-tailed it out of there.)

But I’m in the middle of cooking dinner and it’s already past our usual supper time so I just threw the box onto our front porch and cleaned her up. I thought, I’ll deal with it later.

But of course I forgot. So while I am laying down with my older daughter at bedtime I get a text from my sister-in-law who says she is on her way to drop off a puralotor package she picked up for me earlier in the day and that she’ll drop it off on my front porch — which is the size of a postage stamp. That’s when I remembered there is giant box of poop there.

My daughter was almost sleeping and if I moved she’d wake up and I’d have to start all over again. I was afraid to mention the poop because I didn’t want her to think I’m a gross mom or not notice the box and put my package in poop. I decided I was better off confessing and sent her a warning text. She simply replied with an LOL so I think she already knows how crazy my kids are.

Hopefully the weather continues to be nice and we can just hang out outdoors until the toddler gets the hang of using the toilet because cleaning supplies are hard to come by at the moment.

If anyone has tips on potty training please send them my way.

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.