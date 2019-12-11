Potentially acid generating is not the same as acid rock drainage

Telkwa Coal responds to concerned cititzens group What Matters in Our Valley

Editor,

We are writing in response to commentary that was put forward by What Matters In Our Valley (WMIOV) concerning Telkwa Coal Limited, and would like to set the record straight.

At Telkwa Coal, our commitment is to safe and responsible mining operations. It is not only the foundation from which we will operate, but our obligation under B.C. and Canadian laws, statutes and regulations.

WMIOV states: “The Telkwa Coal Mine proponent has said there will be acid generated from some of its waste rock.”

While some of the rock on the site has the potential to generate acid (referred to as potentially acid generating, PAG), this is not the same as acid rock drainage (ARD) which can happen if PAG rock is not appropriately managed.

We have developed a comprehensive PAG Rock Management Plan with some of the world’s leading experts. It will be implemented to manage PAG rock so that ARD does not develop. This will be done by submerging the rock in water which prevents ARD from happening. This is an accepted strategy that has been approved and implemented at numerous other mine sites globally, including in B.C.

In the coming months, our Tenas Project will be the subject of a robust regulatory and public review process by the Environmental Assessment Office, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Wet’suwet’en and members of the public.

We encourage all Bulkley Valley residents to reach out to us, ask questions and participate fully in the review process. It is only with your involvement that we can truly have a sustainable mine.

Mark Gray, CEO

Telkwa Coal Limited

