The BV Pool hosted a beach themed party on Thursday. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Pool poll

Do you support an upgrade and expansion of the Regional Pool and Recreation Centre?

The Pool Advisory Committee is looking to upgrade the BV Pool and Recreation Centre and applied for a grant to pay for phase 1 of the pool expansion project.

However, not all parties are on board. While the RDBN and the town of Smithers agreed to suport the application, the Village of Telkwa did not. Telkwa council was worried about an increase in taxes.

Phase 1 of the expansion, at a cost of $2.5 million, would refit the lobby and administration areas of the pool to be bigger and more accessible, with a wider hallway and entrance.

It would also allow for improvements to fitness facility access.

The results of the grant will be known in the spring.

Do you support an upgrade and expansion of the Regional Pool and Recreation Centre?

READ MORE: BV pool expansion grant application to proceed


