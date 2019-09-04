POLL: Would you hypothetically support a current member of council in a mayoral bid?

Vote in this week’s poll!

Town Hall in Smithers. For this week’s poll, we want to know if you’d support one (or more) town councillors in a hypothetical mayoral bid. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Would you support one or more members of council in a hypothetical mayoral bid?

Vote in our poll below!



Would you support a current member of council in a mayoral bid?



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter