How do you feel about the second wave of the coronavirus compared to the initial wave?

Dr. Henry declared B.C. to be in its second wave of the ongoing pandemic this week as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

How do you feel about the second wave of the coronavirus compared to the initial wave?

Read more: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Vote now in our weekly poll.



How do you feel about the second wave of the coronavirus compared to the initial one?