Poll on restrictions

Do you think the new restrictions put in place by the Province will help reduce the spread of COVID?

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry rolled out a new health order declaring that non-medical masks must be worn while inside indoor public spaces – including retail spaces. On Tuesday (Nov. 24), Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the mandate also is now part of the Emergency Program Act.

Also, all indoor group fitness studios in the province must shut down until updated guidance can be worked out, according to updated orders issued by the B.C. government Tuesday (Nov. 24).

Do you believe the new restrictions put in place by the B.C. government will help reduce the spread of COVID-19?

Do you believe the new restrictions put in place by the B.C. government will help reduce the spread of COVID-19?