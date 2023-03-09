Soon after Smithers council announced it is seeking feedback on possible changes being made to a bylaw including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks, flyers started appearing around town opposing the change. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Soon after Smithers council announced it is seeking feedback on possible changes being made to a bylaw including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks, flyers started appearing around town opposing the change. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Poll on parks

Should the town allow overnight camping in local parks?

Smithers council is looking for feedback on possible changes being made to a bylaw created almost a century ago including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks.

Chief Administrative Officer Dianna Plouffe explained that permitting temporary overnight sheltering is intended to continue to provide a safe location for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay overnight while reducing the negative public health, safety, and community impacts of an entrenched homeless encampment.

Public reaction to the proposed bylaw is already heating up. On Friday (March 3), an unknown individual or group, started distributing flyers with the headline: “Save Dogwood Park” urging residents to submit their feedback and/or attend the meeting.

