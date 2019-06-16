Plenty of sources available to get informed about legal cannabis

As of June 6, I have 8,048 steps to reach Moyie. I will be on vacation until June 20th so will update you on where I am in the June 26th View from the Porch.

Check out the Cannabis Act, www.canada.ca/cannabis. The Cannabis Act is in effect as of October 17, 2018. Get informed about where you can legally buy or use cannabis in B.C., getcannabisclarity.ca. From one of the informative handouts: “The Cannabis Act is designed to better protect the health and safety of Canadians, to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth and to keep profits out of the hands of criminals and organized crime.” One other place I discovered: An Honest Reflection of Today’s Cannabis Culture, www.civilized.life.

One other thing Canada is doing – ramping up its efforts to get more electric vehicles on its roads. Something I did not know, there is a plan to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars starting in 2040, this legislation is known as the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA).

At the Library: Discovery Day for Fantastic French Language Books, Saturday June 15, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Come and check out a sample of the Association des Francophones et Francophiles due Nord-Quest’s (AFFNO) French Library. A representative from AFFNO will also have information about their organization, membership and how you can borrow from their French lending library. To learn more about AFFNO, visit their website at www.affno-cb.ca.

I received a message on my computer from The Town of Smithers regarding the Curbside Recycling Program interruption. “Please be advised that effective immediately, the collection of curbside recycling is suspended until further notice. We recognize this is not an ideal situation but the Town of Smithers is committed to working with Recycle BC to ensure a solution is found within the upcoming weeks and that the Town can resume the collection of recyclables. Residents are encouraged to store recyclables or to take them directly to the Smithers/Telkwa Transfer station at 6139 Donaldson Road as they accept sorted recyclable materials. Further questions can be directed to Works and Operation Department, 250-847-1649 or for more information about the Town of Smithers www.smithers.ca.

Do you listen to CICK 93.9FM, better known as Smithers’ community radio station? There will be a new program starting July 4 called Past, Present, Future. The focus: Past: you will be asked about your memories, perhaps growing up or that new job, or meeting the love of your life. Present: where are you now, what are you involved in, perhaps you have family. Future: you will be asked about your hopes, dreams, concerns for the future. If you have a story to tell, now is your chance! Call me – Lorraine, 250-847-4797, tell me your story.

Closing with: coin of the realm – the legal money of a country. Something valued or used as if it were money in a particular sphere.