Please use plain English

Editor,

I protest The Interior News’ use of euphemism in referring to the killing of bears by Conservation officers. The November 20, 2019 edition has an article (“COS cracks down on bear attractants”) and an editorial (“Clean up, save a bear”) which describe taking out bears, or euthanizing, putting down or destroying them.

These are four pretty ways to refer to what the bears would, if asked, undoubtedly refer to as murder. I request that, in future, The Interior News will employ plain English.

On a more positive note, while I generally find Tom Fletcher’s views to be odious, he does get points, in the same edition, for describing a wolf kill as, in fact, a kill.

Susan Dawn Douglas

Hazelton