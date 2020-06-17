Planning a trip can be as good as the trip itself

Having reached Walsh, Alta., Lorraine heads for Saskatchewan on her virtual walking tour

I did reach Walsh, Alberta, a hamlet within Cypress County, located along the Trans-Canada Highway, immediately west of the Saskatchewan border. It has a population of 58 as of the 2011 census. Now I am heading for Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 54,120 steps.

A pun: Two antennae met on a roof, fell in love, and got married. The ceremony wasn’t much, but the reception was excellent.

Can planning a trip help your mental health? The answer is yes, according to researchers. Planning and anticipating a trip can be almost as enjoyable as going on the trip itself.

Now I know going uptown to run a few errands is not a trip like to Newfoundland, for example, but I plan that trip, plan that route, make a list, all in order of where places are. I even plan what I will wear.

Obviously, this isolation thing has started to get to me, but all the planning and anticipation adds to my day.

What about you? The report says that our future-mindedness can be a source of joy, especially if we know good things are coming. Imagining stopping at Tim Horton’s drive-thru for a tea and some Tim Bits, I can almost taste the tea, taste the Tim Bits. It becomes a source of anticipation, of happiness, something to look forward to.

Planning a trip to Prince George, maybe in July, is really filled with anticipation. I have a new great-grandson, going on three-weeks-old. My first great-grandson is turning seven this year. I haven’t had a visit since Christmas. So, the planning begins.

A Grizzly bear emerged from her den in mid-May. Trailing close behind the matriarch were four cubs, born this winter in a wilderness den high in the snowy backcountry. She is 399, over 24 years old.

The population of grizzlies in the Yellowstone region was given protection under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. Things are looking much better now thanks to habitat protection, crackdowns on poaching and a ban on hunting. 399 is one of the oldest bears, it is possible she could become a great grandmother, what a thought, me and a grizzly bear!

The Legion is open Wednesday, 3 p.m. and Friday 3 p.m. (Beef Dip Night $8 at 5 p.m.) They do not have their meat draws in place yet, but hopefully soon.

Something to try, plogging. This is a form of jogging where you pick up litter along the way. You can do this alone or in a group. Plogging burns more calories per hour than just jogging, and is a trending way of picking up plastic litter. You get to feel good both from the exercise and by helping to keep our Town clean.

Questions for you to think about: when was the last time you laughed until you cried? What is the one way you’d like to be more like your parents? One way you’d like to be different?

Closing with: If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.

And one more: Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.

