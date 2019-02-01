Pipeline vs wall

Writer sees jobs from a wall making more sense than building pipelines.

Editor,

Let me be clear, when I hear and read about Kinder Morgan’s and Coastal GasLink’s pipelines, stated is that these pipelines will generate thousands of jobs, boost our economy and bring wealth to all Canadians … seems suspiciously like bribery in a risk-filled enterprise. Nothing is free and nothing is guaranteed except for Man doing incredibly stupid things to his fellow Man and to our kind, bountiful, supportive environment.

Or gambling. They can put money in all of our pockets, but they [Kinder Morgan] may have a disastrous spill that could almost wipe out the salmon population in the Fraser river, pull a “Kalamazoo” on a vastly larger scale, or the numerous new oil tankers in B.C. waters could be a serious detriment to local whale populations off of B.C.’s coast and seriously disrupt the B.C. fishing industry, among many possibilities of foolishness, gross negligence and error.

Or planetary gambling, that Man will finally figure out how to lower fossil fuel’s greenhouse gas emissions in the next couple of decades as to ensure we don’t create unstoppable global warming and/or be able to mitigate global warming’s exponential increase in drought, famine, pestilence, war, terminating species and planetary coastal flooding, just to name a few. Building massive bitumen and LNG pipelines do not on the face of it seem to provide any contribution to this effort to save our planet from the perils we have created and presently face, and those science only can speculate upon.

If it’s jobs we want from massive projects, we’d be better off building an impregnable concrete (not steel slat) wall along our border with the USA to keep at bay the hoards of Americans fleeing Trump if he wins the next election.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa

