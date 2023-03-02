Pipeline poll

How would you characterize damaging pipeline materials and equipment?

Coastal GasLink, the TC Energy natural gas pipeline under construction between Dawson Creek and Kitimat, says it is aware of anonymous claims made on an anarchist website of a “coordinated sabotage attack” on the project.

The article published on an anarchist website claims that sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have been vandalized over the past few months with a goal to “contribute to the small delays” in the already over-budget project.

