Pipeline poll

Coastal GasLink, the TC Energy natural gas pipeline under construction between Dawson Creek and Kitimat, says it is aware of anonymous claims made on an anarchist website of a “coordinated sabotage attack” on the project.

The article published on an anarchist website claims that sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have been vandalized over the past few months with a goal to “contribute to the small delays” in the already over-budget project.

READ MORE: ‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site


