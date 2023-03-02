Pipeline poll

Coastal GasLink, the TC Energy natural gas pipeline under construction between Dawson Creek and Kitimat, says it is aware of anonymous claims made on an anarchist website of a “coordinated sabotage attack” on the project.
The article published on an anarchist website claims that sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have been vandalized over the past few months with a goal to “contribute to the small delays” in the already over-budget project.
How would you characterize damaging pipeline materials and equipment?