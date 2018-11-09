Pie in verse

Poet on Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s pie day.

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union had another great pie day

With coffee, tea, juice and even whipping cream.

Appreciated by one and all in any way.

No, no, it was not just a fancy dream.

Much enjoyed by young and old.

Don’t worry doing dishes I was told.

Again, I was offered my favourite cherry pie.

And no time for an if, but or why.

Made a successful event by the staff

With a good time for one and all to have.

This whole show went off without a bang.

A big thank-you to the entire gang.

Mack of Evelyn, B.C.

