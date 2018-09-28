Planned road upgrades for Smithers in 2018’s budget. (Town of Smithers map)

Paving budget and choices by Smithers council

Writer wonders how council chooses which roads get attention.

Editor,

It is hard not to notice that the Frontage Road by Chandler Park is currently in the process of being re-paved.

Considering the state of other roads, particularly the Frontage Road on the opposite side of Highway 16 which appears to be significantly worse, the question arises of how this particular roadway was chosen.

For future projects perhaps council members should get out and drive around town to see the state of roads and pot holes that appear to have been neglected during this paving season. Does council make decisions or do they rely strictly on engineer reports and recommendations?

I sat on council for nine years ending in 2005. At that time we set a budget of $500,000/year which would be increased annually, not decreased.

I understand the current budget is approximately $500,000 ($50,000 of which is allocated to sidewalks). This indicates that the budget is being reduced while the roadways around Smithers are deteriorating.

Many northern communities have fallen into disrepair. Let us not fall victim to the same fate. It is important to all of us to keep our community well maintained.

A knowledgeable council will make better decisions.

Question: Please inform taxpayers how and why that particular roadway was chosen.

Andy Howard

Smithers

Previous story
Hats off to LNG challenger

Just Posted

Smithers Ski Snowboard Club adds new programs

More options for kids and adults wanting to hit the slopes this winter.

Fall leaves means it’s cross-country season

Smithers, Terrace and Hazelton runners get first season’s race in.

First Nations also worried about northern B.C. natural gas pipeline challenge

They already have contracts lined up should project proceed

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Gak 4 Cops for Cancer

The Gitwangak team raised over $10,700 for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Club Penguin announces closure

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”

‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Fred Jackson’s design, The Bonding, is the image on this year’s T-shirt for Orange Shirt Day

Most Read