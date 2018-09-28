Paving budget and choices by Smithers council

Editor,

It is hard not to notice that the Frontage Road by Chandler Park is currently in the process of being re-paved.

Considering the state of other roads, particularly the Frontage Road on the opposite side of Highway 16 which appears to be significantly worse, the question arises of how this particular roadway was chosen.

For future projects perhaps council members should get out and drive around town to see the state of roads and pot holes that appear to have been neglected during this paving season. Does council make decisions or do they rely strictly on engineer reports and recommendations?

I sat on council for nine years ending in 2005. At that time we set a budget of $500,000/year which would be increased annually, not decreased.

I understand the current budget is approximately $500,000 ($50,000 of which is allocated to sidewalks). This indicates that the budget is being reduced while the roadways around Smithers are deteriorating.

Many northern communities have fallen into disrepair. Let us not fall victim to the same fate. It is important to all of us to keep our community well maintained.

A knowledgeable council will make better decisions.

Question: Please inform taxpayers how and why that particular roadway was chosen.

Andy Howard

Smithers