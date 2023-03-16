Parks issue requires cool heads

There’s nothing quite like a NIMBY story to get people’s juices flowing.

So, it’s not surprising that people quickly mobilized when Smithers council announced it was seeking feedback on proposed changes to the parks bylaw that could see “Temporary Overnight Sheltering” allowed in some municipal parks.

It is right, and good, that people should be engaged on this issue because it does have the potential to have quite an impact.

But let’s not let emotions get the better of us. This is something that requires a solid understanding of the underlying issues and sober dialogue, not pitchforks and torches.

In council’s defence, this is the proverbial rock and a hard place.

Or, as it is stated in the report to council accompanying the revised bylaw:

“Parks and Open Spaces are a valuable public asset which must be carefully managed and take into consideration the rights and freedoms of everyone to use these spaces, especially equity-denied groups. The legal basis and key requirement for a new bylaw is to reduce undue hardships on vulnerable populations while protecting parks as spaces for everyone.”

A tall order indeed.

The proposed change is a response to a legal review of a bylaw that hasn’t changed in nearly 100 years, but, moreover, it is a response to a growing homelessness problem, not just in Smithers, but all of B.C.

In a nutshell, the courts have spoken and the Town is obligated to provide a safe space or spaces where unhoused people can shelter overnight.

To hear some people talk about it, however, one might think all of our public spaces are currently in danger of being overwhelmed by a free-for-all of entrenched encampments.

That is simply not true.

As a matter of due diligence, town staff provided council with an analysis of all the potential sites. Few even meet the criteria for a suitable location.

In fact, the only space that truly makes sense is the current one at Veteran’s Peace Park where the Town has provided a semi-permanent encampment for the past two winters.

Even that would change with the proposed bylaw as it will require, “Those who take up Temporary Overnight Shelter in the designated location(s) will be required to pack up their belongings by the assigned time.”

There is a public meeting at the town hall on March 27 at 5 p.m. We encourage participation and hope people will go prepared by studying the report to council, as well as, read both the old and new bylaws in advance.

Let’s hope cool heads prevail.