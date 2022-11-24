Outdoor activity can stave off the winter blues

Marisca tries to find joy in the snow

The first official day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, but it feels like old man winter has already come to the Bulkley Valley. We’ve had some pretty cold days in November and a dusting of snow already.

Hudson Bay Mountain has a good amount of powder and the ski hill’s opening day is scheduled for Dec. 3.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, winter will be colder than normal in the northern half of this province, with the coldest periods in mid- and late-November and throughout most of December.

Precipitation will be above normal, on average, with snowfall below normal in the north and above normal in the south. The snowiest periods will be in late November, early and late December, and late January.

April and May will feature near-normal temperatures, with precipitation above normal in the northeast and below normal in the southwest.

Many longtime Almanac followers maintain that their forecasts are 80 to 85 per cent accurate.

It is amazing that the Almanac can make these predictions.

The formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors.

The idea that the first half of winter will be the snowiest sounds great. I think everyone loves a white Christmas.

My daughter and I love to go downhill skiing together and I’m going to try and get my other younger daughter into cross-country skiing this season. The BV Nordic Centre puts on a great program, called Rabbits, that introduces young children to the sport and the healthy lifestyle that goes along with it.

We are very lucky in this town to have a great ski hill and an amazing Nordic centre.

There are also so many trails for snowshoeing, huge areas to go snowmobiling and a couple of lakes to go skating on.

I think it is important to find an outdoor winter activity to stave off the winter blues.

Seasonal depression and the winter blues are real and very common.

The onset of less natural light and colder days can make people feel unhappy.

Exercising, spending time outside and trying to make your surroundings more bright can help.

However, if the blues are making you feel depressed for most of the day, causing problems sleeping, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed and affecting your relationships with others, it may be time to seek medical help.

I know sometimes I have a hard pushing myself outside in below zero temperatures but with young children that get squirrelly inside, it is a bit easier.

“If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life, but the same amount of snow.” – Unknown

