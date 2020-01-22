Out with self-care and in with grace

Marisca hopes the new word for 2020 is grace

I feel like the word of the year in 2019 was self-care. I kept reading mommy blogs and hearing about how important it is to do things for yourself. I tried a few things the internet told me to do in order to take care of myself so that I could better take care of my children like getting a hair cut or spending a night away from my kids.

These things didn’t make me feel better. I felt so guilty leaving my children and spending money on myself. I just didn’t get it. I understand that you can’t pour from an empty cup but I didn’t feel fulfilled spending time or money on myself.

I especially felt bad getting a babysitter in order to do some of those things. Maybe I’m crazy. But it took me a while to figure out that recharging your batteries is so different for everyone. If ‘self-care’ makes you feel guilty then it isn’t self-care.

I discovered that sometimes after a long day, I just needed to put the kids to bed a couple of minutes early, take a hot shower and freely ignore the laundry that needed folding. If you need a night away every once in a while or can have a girls night out, all the power to you. You do whatever you need to do in order to regroup. You are still important and still a person, on top of being a parent. You just need to discover what it is that rejuvenates you and own it.

LAST WEEK’S THE STICKY FILES: City mouse and country mouse

Looking forward to 2020, I hope there is a new word floating around the internet.

I’d love the word of the year to be grace. We could all use a little more grace in our lives. We need to give grace to those around us and I think more importantly we need to give ourselves grace.

If your kids stayed in their PJs all day that’s okay. Or if you served your family cereal for dinner, don’t feel bad. You fed them and they probably loved it. If your pre-pregnancy jeans don’t quite fit, remember that your organs literally rearranged themselves to grow your baby. Or if you lost your temper today, don’t forget that you are the most important person in the world to your child.

READ MORE FROM THE STICKY FILES

Difficult to resist the toxic diet culture

Raising a strong-willed child takes a strong will

One bad afternoon, day or even week does not make you a bad parent. Let’s be easier on ourselves and extend ourselves some grace this year.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brenda ponders on cold weather pet care

Just Posted

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Unist’ot’en requesting Environmental Assessment Office withhold CGL construction permits

The camp says CGL never mentioned healing centre in report to Environmental Assessment Office

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

University of Victoria tells stories of Holocaust survivors with graphic novels

International storytelling initiative launched first meetings this winter

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Most Read