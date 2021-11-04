Our veterans: They deserve our respect every day

My father-in-law, Frank, was a veteran of the Second World War, and a very proud one. I have other family members that are and were veterans, but my family learned much of how we honour and commemorate or veterans from Frank.

Dad served on several of Her Majesty’s ships such as the New York, and the Assiniboia, but he always served on the destroyer ships. He oversaw the stores, was the ship’s barber, but most importantly dad was the German interpreter for the ships.

Franks’ parents, he would say “were from the old country” and only spoke German and Prussian. So dad grew up speaking four languages, English, French, and German and Prussian.

This was important to his job on the ships, as when the destroyer had a U-Boat cornered, they would send dad over to ask for their surrender. Sometimes they would surrender, sometimes they would surrender the crew, but demand to be torpedoed and often dad had to ask the captain to surrender with his crew. More often than not, the captain would not, he would “go down with his ship,” dad would say.

It was a war in some respects of great honour. I was surprised to find out and hear the stories of how they would actually give the enemy a chance to surrender before they scuttled the boat.

Dad didn’t speak of the war often in the early years I knew him. But as time passed and our children got older, he started to say it was important to know some of the “true stories,” not the Hollywood version.

Of course, the kids would ask all kinds of questions. They were innocent, not knowing of a time our country was in a war. They would ask if he killed anyone or if he ever blew anything up.

It was interesting to watch dad during these times, as he knew they were young and didn’t understand the horrors of war. He was patient in answering. But his manner would change, the cadence of his voice would catch when explaining what went on, and the kids would become very quiet and listen intently.

At times dad’s words would trail off for a minute, or his eyes would well with tears, but the kids waited. They learned quickly, that the war was a deadly serious business.

When the boys got older, and dad would be staying with us, they would talk about joining the military. Dad was adamant that they stop glamorizing the guns and the killing. “It is not a game,” he would admonish them. He told all of the kids, often, that he and all the others fought in the war so they would never have to, and he hoped to God there would never be another war like it.

I’m very thankful dad was with us for several Remembrance Days. We would all go to the ceremonies together, and for once the kids didn’t fidget or even fuss. Over the years, they learned the solemnness of the day, and that was thanks to dad and what they learned in school.

Dad has passed, but the children remember the lessons he taught them, and now they pass those stories on to their children. We all go to Remembrance Day ceremonies, wherever we are. For years now, since dad passed, I have carried his military picture. It is my honour to do so.

I’m thankful so many people go to ceremonies, watch them on TV, or however they can observe the day. It is important. Those were awful times. Any war is.

Our veterans deserve the respect of our observance, to remember them, to remember the sacrifices and all of those that have never returned, and given their lives for our country. It is one day that we can all appreciate those who have served, are still serving, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

We owe them a debt of gratitude, every day. The freedoms we have, they shed their blood for. It takes a special kind of person to sign up for something that could cost them their lives. It is still costing grave injuries and lives in wars all over the world.

We get to debate over freedoms, they paid for and are paying for now.

Thank you to all who served, are still serving, and for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I remember you.

