Optimism for the dawn of a new year

Lorraine is looking forward to the new year and provides a few chuckles to get it going

Welcome to the first day of the new year!

A whole year ahead of us to fulfill our dreams. Making New Year’s resolutions? I found some easy ones: take a mental health day, take a staycation, play tourist in Smithers and area, make a snowman, make your own bread, volunteer at a charitable organization, declutter your home, pick up trash that you see outside, take a break from social media, watch a sunrise, write a letter by hand, learn the basics of a new language, try a new dish at a restaurant, grow a plant, call a long lost friend, say thank you, make something by hand. These all sound doable to me, how about you?

Saturday, January 4, 7:30 p.m. Round Lake Coffee House, featuring Reckless Mountain, Zanna and the Zig Zags plus an open mike for those who would like to contribute to the entertainment. $5 donation at the door, bring some snacks (always welcome) and indoor shoes. More information: www.roundlakebc.com

Library events: Wednesday, January 8, 7 p.m. – Book Lovers Night Out (BLNO) at the Riverhouse Lounge, topic is classics. Friday, January 25, 2 p.m. – Thom Barker reads “Lady Macbeth: Afraid of the Stairs” (dog not present – too afraid).

I get these ideas sent to me and one that I agree with is: Coffee uses nine times more water and has a bigger carbon footprint. We can reduce our carbon footprints and perserve water by simply opting for tea. Black tea is usually more caffeinated, and I love my tea.

These were sent to me by a friend and I thought after all the Holiday celebrations and exhaustion you could use a chuckle: If my body is ever found on a jogging trail, just know that I was murdered somewhere else and dumped there. Respect your elders, they graduated from school without the internet. I’ve decided I’m not old; I’m 25 – plus shipping and handling. Behind very angry woman stands a man who has absolutely no idea what he did wrong. Vegetarian: ancient tribal name for the village idiot who can’t hunt, fish or light fires. In my defence I was left unsupervised. If guns kill people, then pencils misspel words, cars make people drive drunk and spoons make people fat. My decision-making skills closely resemble those of a squirrel when crossing the road. Some things are just better left unsaid – and usually I realize it right after I say them. We owe our veterans everything. And the last one – I thought getting old would take longer!

Closing with: The highest levels of performance come to people who are centred, intuitive, creative and reflective – people who know to see a problem as an opportunity. Deepak Chopra.