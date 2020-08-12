LETTER: Open letter to Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@interior-news.com.

Dear M.P. Bachrach:

I am writing to you today to express my disappointment with the actions of your party today in voting with the Liberal Party against the Opposition for more cabinet transparency regarding the WE scandal that is currently front page and TVnews across the nation.

During the run-up to the last federal election, I was very impressed with what NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was proposing; he certainly had my attention.

It now appears as though the NDP is painted with the same brush as the Liberal Party as it appears they support whatever rubbish is being dished out by Trudeau and the party.

It is very disappointing to see the dramatic change from what was proposed by the NDP and what is now taking place.

The failure of the NDP to support the motion [to force cabinet members to disclose if they had knowledge of the prime minister’s or finance minister’s ties to the WE organization] shows that they, just like the Liberal Party, do not want Canadian taxpayers to get the complete story on this corruption.

I am no longer impressed!

Respectfully submitted and sadly disappointed.

Ronald Stephens

Smithers



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter