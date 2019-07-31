Onward Smithers

Kudos to all the people who make the Bulkley Valley such a great place to live

For the first time, The Interior News has published a “Progress Edition,” the B-Section of this week’s paper.

In the news business, we try to be as fair and balanced as possible.

Some stories are obviously good news all around. The Bulkley Valley District Hospital getting a CT scanner leaps to mind.

Others are bad to the bone. Three murders on northern B.C. Highways, for example.

Most fall into more of a grey area and we try to reflect that.

Progress can be kind of like that too. For example, at first glance, council raising water and sewer rates by 10 per cent per year for the next five years might not seem like progress, but it is one element of addressing a long-term problem that has been ignored for too long.

LAST WEEK: One large act of political will

It is kind of nice sometimes to take off the objectivity hat and look on the bright side of things.

For the “Progress Edition” we tried to look at the area through a wide angle lens and take a snapshot of the positive developments over the past year.

What we found is that Smithers, and the surrounding area, is a very good place to be, indeed.

We really do punch above our weight class politically, economically and culturally.

Do we have our blemishes?

Of course we do.

Are there things we could be doing better?

Of course there are.

MORE EDITORIAL:

If climate is an emergency, act like it

Take care to prevent forest fires

But all in all, we feel like we are moving forward as a community and striving to be better.

For that, we have to offer kudos to our town and village councils. It is often a thankless job and the mayors and councillors are by no means perfect.

But who is?

At least they put themselves forward to do a job that somebody has to do and they work hard at it.

Kudos also to all the business people and entrepreneurs who keep the local economy humming. It is not easy to make a success of a business, more fail than flourish, but they get themselves up every morning and make a go of it to everybody’s benefit.

And, finally, kudos to all the community-spirited organizations and individual volunteers who contribute to a quality of life we believe is unparalleled in the Northwest.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seeking a Trump-free zone has its challenges

Just Posted

Onward Smithers

Kudos to all the people who make the Bulkley Valley such a great place to live

Council turns down request to formally ask ICBC to correct rural urban rate inequity

Council currently has plans to speak with The Ministry of the Attorney General in September.

Fowler sentencing hearing put off until September

A continuation of the attempted murder trial had been scheduled for July 29

New Hazelton announces Sept. 14 for opening of new rec centre

The 10-year, $20-million Upper Skeena Recreation Centre project nears completion

Liberals acclaim former Fort St. James councillor as Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Dave Birdi, Binche Whut’en First Nation economic development officer, enters race to replace Cullen

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

Most Read