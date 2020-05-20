View from the Porch

On the vocabulary of a pandemic

Lorraine digs up some COVID-19 terms and phrases relating to the times we live in

I have reached Medicine Hat, Alberta and am now walking towards Walsh, Alberta 75,240 steps. I already have 14,759 toward that goal. Medicine Hat, located along the South Saskatchewan River is the sixth-largest city in Alberta, population in 2016 was 63,230. Their mayor is Ted Clugston.

I see that we have begun to slowly open up restaurants and stores. During the shutdown, there have been many words and phrases that have become part of our daily vocabulary. I think now would be a good time to share them.

Covidiots does not need an explanation.

Solastalgia describes the loss of something beloved due to environmental change.

Hiraeth is a Welsh word, hard to express in English but is explained as homesickness, yearning and longing.

A few short sayings: “Doing nothing is very hard to do because you never know when you’re finished.”

“Next to power without honour, the most dangerous thing in the world is power without humour.”

“When an old person dies, it is like a library has burned.” – Amadou Hampate, BA.

Two more: “In the rush to return to normal, use this time to consider which parts of normal are worth rushing back to.” – Dave Hollis.

“There are two ways of spreading light; to be a candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Edith Wharton.

While people say they have nothing to do, I am staying busy. When I say I have begun working on Christmas gifts, I am looked at like they think I am a bit (or maybe even a lot) crazy. But I have a feeling that once we really get into our “new normal” life will be really busy. I will be able to sit back and relish in the fact I am ready for anything.

Simon Fraser University (SFU) offers “The Writer’s Studio Online.” This is a community-focused approach to creative writing instruction, an opportunity for formal learning with individual mentorship and group workshops. Learn about the theory, craft and business of writing. Learn from wherever you are. They are accepting applications until June 30 with an online information session Saturday, May 30. More information: write@sfu.ca or learn@sfu.ca. Or call toll free 1-844-782-8877.

A bit off the virus topic: did you know that owls never go deaf? There is no difference between barn owls younger than two years and those over 13, even a 23-year-old bird showed little deterioration.

Did you know: M&M’s stands for Mars and Murrie’s, the last names of the candy’s founders. Also, research has found that you’re more likely to have a creative epiphany when you’re doing something monotonous like showering.

Closing with: Infodemic – refers to fake news that spreads faster and more easily than this virus. It is an excessive amount of information about a problem, which makes it difficult to identify a solution. It can spread misinformation, disinformation and rumours during a health emergency. Infodemics can hamper an effective public health response and create confusion and distrust among people. – The United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Eight Northwest salmon conservation projects receive funding for grassroots work

Pacific Salmon Foundation awards $1.2 million total to B.C. community-driven initiatives

The BC Community Bat Program’s annual bat count set to kick off in June

B.C. bats have nothing to do with COVID-19, but they are threatened by white-nose syndrome

Skin Tyee members protest signing of rights and title memorandum

Demonstrators from the Burns Lake area gathered outside the Office of the Wet’suwet’en this morning

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

What happens when there is a wildfire in the northwest?

The Northwest Fire Centre in Smithers is responsible for over a quarter of B.C.’s area

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

Most Read