On the ropes: Mental health and addictions committees need volunteers

Mina Skjelbred and Barb Bawlf are asking for more volunteers to fill out their committees. (Photo submitted)

I got an email out of the blue the other week from a neighbour who I knew from the old days living up on Hislop road in Telkwa.

Her name is Mina Skjelbred and she now lives in Smithers. You may remember Mina’s parents Olav and Anne.

Olav was a famed cross-country ski coach and Anne was a primary school teacher in Telkwa.

Mina has had several challenges growing up in our community but truly believes in giving back no matter the difficulties.

Presently Mina is involved in two community initiatives.

The first umbrella group, the Mental Health and Addictions Advisory Committee (MHAAC), meets every month to advocate on behalf of those persons in the community suffering addictions and mental health challenges.

Their job is to raise awareness of these issues and break down the stigma and discrimination.

The second group that Mina chairs is the Consumer and Family Initiatives Funds Committee CFIF.

This is the group that can provide funding for projects.

These two committees work hand in hand, helping to navigate the needs of those suffering from addictions and mental health complications.

We all suffer from these issues at some time in our lives and appreciate those advocating on our behalf.

These committees are recruiting and are seeking interested folks to help with their mandates. The volunteers have had experience with mental illness or addictions either in their families or with their own issues.

These attributes allow volunteers to understand the complications of living with the many types of mental illness and have the empathy to work for those persons who are currently struggling.

The MHAAC has the advocacy role. They communicate to regional health authorities upcoming programs and improvements they would like to see implemented.

The committee members also provide educational opportunities through workshops, conferences and courses for family members and those struggling with mental health issues or addictions.

The CFIF is dedicated to the action that will help prevent and combat the effects of mental illness and addictions on those impacted by these conditions.

CFIF provides funding for recovery activities such as community-based recreation or education with a vocational goal.

Committee members examine funding applications and approve or deny them as required based on the purpose and goals of the fund.

Family members, supporters and cultural representatives are the driving forces for both committees, they are the ones who can vote and hold executive positions such as chairperson, secretary, and treasurer. Service providers are there for support and information.

They do not vote and they do not hold executive positions.

“These two committees are needing more support from our community,” said Mina. “I do not want to see the committees become disbanded from lack of volunteers. We do provide important support to help those in need.”

Barb Bawlf is our treasurer and funding comes through Northern Health.

“Presently we can reach our quorum but are looking to increase our membership. Can you find time to attend monthly meetings for these causes?” Mina asked.

“The committees are trying to help others and need your help to make it happen. Maybe you are looking to volunteer your time. Maybe this is the place.”

Please contact minamaryskjelbred@gmail.com

Thank you for your volunteer work Mina, you are very dedicated.