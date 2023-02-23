On The Ropes: CBC raises questions over pellet industry

I was driving up Hudson Bay Mountain Rd. a couple of weeks ago and just happened to catch some workers putting up a new sign at the pellet plant. Seems our local plant has been purchased by a world-sized corporation. Drax, an English organization, is the leader in Biomass technology and production.

I had just weeks previously been watching a TV program on the CBC’s Fifth Estate. This particular program presents an investigative approach to its subjects. The reporter spoke with several foresters voicing their concerns with the pellet industry and specifically calling out Drax. If this does not qualify as a community column investigation (sorry, story) I don’t know what would. The next week I went to the pellet plant office to ask a few questions and was directed to their communications representative in Canada, Caroline Bleay. Through email, I gave Caroline several questions that had raised issues with me after watching the Fifth Estate program.

Primarily one of the biggest concerns within this pellet industry is fibre supply. Originally, this supply would come from saw-milling and timber harvesting waste. This seemed reasonable to me and I thought this process could alleviate the fall burning of bush waste.

According to Caroline, Drax’s purpose is to enable a zero-carbon, low-cost energy future using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology. In 2021, Drax acquired Pinnacle Renewable and presently has 19 pellet plants in the U.S. and Canada advancing its strategy to increase sustainable biomass production capacity.

Drax’s compressed wood pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably-managed working forests, she said. They use byproducts such as sawmill and forestry residuals for pellet feedstock. Pellets are used at Drax Power Station in England to generate renewable electricity. Drax has more than 3,000 employees. There were no layoffs as a result of the acquisition of Pinnacle. The company does not sell their product locally.

Caroline went on to say that the wildfire risk in the forest sector is real and growing. Using waste material that has little other use or market value to make their pellets is an invaluable opportunity to deliver real benefits for communities.

The Smithers plant has 30 employees. Canada has the most regulated forests in the world, which ensures the forests in B.C. are managed properly. Forests are not harvested for biomass. Drax uses waste residuals collected from the forest which otherwise would be burned to reduce the risks of wildfires and disease.

I would challenge those interested in this pellet conversation to search the internet to read the numerous sites providing information on Drax and the Fifth Estate. Caroline does state that Drax’s lawyers may consider further action now that the program has been aired. Send me your concerns and opinions tr.ranch@hotmail.com or call 250-877-1806. Smithers B.C., welcome to the world.