On the Ropes: An anchor in New Hazelton

I finally caught up with Ellie Bock Marshall Saturday afternoon at her place in Newtown.

This lady has such a positive attitude that it kind of took me aback. Sure it was sunny and the view of Stekyoden across the street was overpowering and sure,

I had just finished a great soup and sandwich special, but I wasn’t quite prepared for her outlook.

I had been watching the patrons and waitresses interact and then a couple of bus drivers came in and the conversation continued with Ellie as if you had just come into her house.

The layout in this restaurant provides that relaxed atmosphere. The kitchen is open and customers can see Ellie cooking.

“My customers are my friends and if I don’t know you now I will soon,” said Ellie. “I want people to feel comfortable and safe in my restaurant.”

This is the kind of person you just want to know more about and somehow I felt that I had met her before.

“Are you from here?” I asked.

“Well, Hazelton is my home and has been before,” said Ellie. “I was actually born in Prince George. My father was a long-haul trucker and we lived in many towns depending where the work was. My mother is Nak’azdli from Fort St. James and she taught me about caring for others. She was a strong person, always working and helping other families, teaching skills like beadwork and tanning.

“I would travel with my dad during summer and of course, Hazelton became my favourite place. I even moved there to finish Grade 12. After school, it just seemed natural to become a waitress and I wanted to be good at it. I worked at the Hummingbird restaurant back in the day,” said Ellie.

I remembered that place. They made good soup and I travel for good soup.

Well as it goes, Ellie got married, had a son and as things can go, she had a separation from her husband.

“I thought there would be more opportunities in a bigger centre so we moved to Smithers and we would be close enough for my son to visit his dad. I was fortunate to meet Al and Bonnie (McCreary) at the Hudson Bay Lodge and was able to expand my skillset over the next 17 years. The hospitality industry became my career and I learnt every facet needed to run a successful business. I worked for Sasha after the transition to Don Cherry’s and spent time at the golf course and the ski hill. Now I was ready to fulfill my dream of operating my own business. There was a restaurant called Zelda’s for sale in Hazelton of all places, my hometown where my heart was.

Shirley, the original owner, had named the restaurant after her mother.

“She let me come and work for a season to see if this was what I wanted,” said Ellie. “This is exactly what I want. I want to make good food for my customers and have a safe, fun place to work. My employees have become my other focus. I want to train them in all facets of the business. I want them to grow their self-esteem and build their self-confidence. My life had lots of struggles. I just want to give my employees a bit better start.”

“I have very high standards,” said Ellie. “I always say my name is on the plate and I want it to be the best. I want my workers to understand that concept through life skills learnt on the job.”

I asked Ellie where she saw herself in the future, maybe enlarging the business or franchising?

“No, I don’t think so. I am quite happy with my size. I can go home at night and relax. I’m up at 5 a.m. and I can make my decisions at that time for a special or what soup I feel will be popular. I get most of my supplies across the highway at McDonalds Market and I go to Smithers regularly to visit my son so I can pick up other items at Pauls or B.V. Wholesale if needed. I get my coffee from Mercades Beans in Hazelton so I try to support locally,” said Ellie.

“Thanks so much for this story, Ellie and all the best for your future. By the way the special was great.”