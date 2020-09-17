On her way to Climax (Saskatchewan, that is)

I am about halfway to Climax, Saskatchewan. To me, it is an odd name for a town. Have had people look at me in a funny way when I say, “I am on my way to Climax.”

On that note, check out YouTube: David Levi, love and sex with robots. Another subject that has me giving my head a shake.

Being mostly at home right now, I have watched various movies from my DVD collection. One that is based on a true story, a pure love story called “Loving.”

Richard and Mildred Loving are an interracial couple who fought in the courts for the right to live as man and wife. Fifty years ago, their love changed history.

A reminder: there are still spaces on September 17 and 18 for pressure canning, boiling water bath, canning and drying. These classes cover all the basics.

As well, there are more classes planned for October. Events are organized by Making Agriculture Sustainable in the Hazeltons (MASH). A COVID-19 Safety Plan will be in effect. More information: www.mashazeltons.org, or mashazeltons@gmail.com or Laurie Gallant 250-847-1399.

Book Lovers Night Out, Wednesday September 16, 7 p.m. moves to the library to facilitate a physically-distanced gathering. Discussion will be on “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a Nigerian writer of novels, short stories and nonfiction. She has been described as most prominent in succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature. Haven’t read any of her work yet, but it is now on my list to check out.

Here is something different – A Death Café. It is an informal gathering of people that has a discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. A discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session, aiming to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their finite lives. A not for profit, accessible, respectful and confidential space, no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course action. More information: deathcafe.com, email: damharri@gmail.com or phone Danelle Harris, 778-640-1240.

I am moving to Prince George where my children, grandchildren and now two great-grandchildren live. This piece that I found is a big part of why I am moving: “Hugging Mum. When an adult child hugs their mum, it’s so much more to her. It opens up a memory box, to times of yesteryear. It takes her back to your childhood, when you sat upon her lap, when she’d settle you after the scariest dream, or put you down for a nap. If she holds you a little tighter, she’s keeping those days alive, remembering how she hugged you when you were only four or five. So when you hug your mother, don’t be quick to break her embrace, let her hold you a little longer, and live those days she’ll never replace.” There was no author noted. I so miss my mom. Hug now, there is no guarantee of more hugs.

Closing with: kindred – of a similar nature or character. Of the same ancestry.