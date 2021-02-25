“Oldie Goldies” keep on giving

Wilma Stoelwinder and Margaret Dykstra have been volunteering a combined 60 years at New to You

Wilma Stoelwinder and Margaret Dykstra are affectionately called the ‘Oldie Goldies’ as they volunteer together at the Bulkley Valley Hospital Auxiliary’s New To You thrift store in Smithers

Margaret, 94-years-young and Wilma 87-years-young do the pricing at the store and they can move clothes. Mountains of clothes, eight or nine bins when they work together on a Tuesday for four hours.

They sort clothes, price them and put them on a rack. They both like to keep busy and lately when the bins are emptying Wilma has told her friend that she would go into the coffee room and do some mending. Winette McEwen, president of the association, and also a volunteer at the store as well, appreciates what a gem these ladies are and gave me a call.

Wilma has been a volunteer at the store for 25 years and Margaret for 35 years. Margaret was a volunteer before it was run by the hospital’s auxiliary.

The New To You has is roots from three women Betty Williams, Mary Dunlop and Ida Duff who together ran a consignment/thrift store with profits going to missions and to local schools when they needed it. They needed a break and the Bulkley Valley Hospital Auxiliary took over in 1988.

In 2020 the hospital auxiliary donated $261,604 to the B.V. Hospital, Bulkley Lodge and the community at Christmas time for food hampers.

Every year they buy a new scope and the cleaning machine for our hospital.

Margaret has been volunteering two days a week because she likes to do something good and give back to the community. Wilma notes that it gives her a day out and stimulates the brain.

Wilma’s husband says she volunteers because she has a giving heart!

Together, 60 years of helping us out in the Bulkley Valley. A team within a team are the golden girls, ‘the Oldie Goldies.’

If you know someone with a heart of gold please call Sonja 250-847-4414 or e-mail Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com