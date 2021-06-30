Novel ideas help improve life in the Bulkley Valley

Tom is inspired by people doing interesting things for charity and the environment

This seems like a novel idea. How can you help out and give back if you find yourself too busy?

Well, I was just talking to Kerry Cooper and she wanted to say a few words to promote their concept. The group is called 100 Women From the Bulkley Valley Who Care.

It was conceived in The USA and attempts to gather a gang of passionate women who care about local community causes and are committed to community service.

The group meets twice a year for a one-hour event to raise money for local charities. At each event, the women select three nominees to be showcased to the members. Following their presentations, the ladies vote to decide which charity will be given the group donation.

Each member pledges $100. So that can add up to as much as $10,000. Presently the local group has 50 members and is actively looking for more.

So if you want to be a part of this powerhouse of women making an immediate and positive effect on the lives of our neighbours, where 100 per cent of your donations go directly to a local charity, causes or individuals, contact Kerry, Shauna, or Joscelyn at 250-847-4272.

Ok, so next in this interesting valley of ours is another neat idea.

Save the Bees is the mantra behind this project. Linda Kusleika has been a teacher at the Telkwa School for the past 10 years or so. She has wanted to be part of a Telkwa School legacy project that she can continue to work on after retirement.

Linda and her cohorts, the Grades 3 and 4 students, devised a plan during COVID times to build not a Terminator but a Pollinator. This garden is situated in the Telkwa Reading Centre’s backyard.

Funding through the Credit Union and the Rotary Club helped last year to get the project off the ground.

And with the help of her students, local helpers Nick and Heather and the Village of Telkwa’s Lev and Faron, this beautiful legacy garden with pollinating friendly plants is assisting the bees in their job.

We are all becoming aware that the bees are our canary in the coal mine. When they are gone we will not be far behind.

Sure, living in the Bulkley Valley bubble it is hard to believe anything can happen to us, but presently, we are trying our best to poison the bees with the various chemicals we put on our lawns searching for the perfect grass.

The Telkwa students are trying to reverse that trend. We are the cause, they are the solution.

If you have a chance, go out to the Telkwa library and check this pollinator garden out. You may get inspired and start one yourself.

Call me at 250-877-1806 or email any thoughts to tr.ranch@hotmail.com.

Thanks, Tom