Clematis - royalty. (Stock photo)

Clematis - royalty. (Stock photo)

Notes on the busiest time of the year in the garden

Eric’s garden is flourishing as he continues to plant, divide and conquer

For many of us, planting the garden is the busiest time of the year.

Along with that, we may ask what to do with the top of spring bulbs. To snip off the dead flowers are one thing, but one may ask, “What do I do with the leaves?”

Please do not cut them down until completely weathered. If you want to plant annuals, and you feel the foliage becomes unsightly, you can choose to dig the bulbs up and transfer them to a shady spot out of the way, and it is called to “hill them in,” it is done by digging a shallow trench, position the bulbs close together and cover the bulbs with soil and make up small sticks indicating what is there.

When the top has faded, dig the bulbs up and store them in a cool spot until planting time in the fall. On that note, daffodils bulbs multiply, tulips get smaller. It is essential to dig your bulbs up every three years to divide them to prevent crowding.

LAST WEEK: An early start to strawberry season and some advice on lawn equipment

With great sadness, I read in the paper about gardeners who had bought cow manure from a farmer, and after applying it in the garden, everything died. If you are purchasing manure from a farm, perhaps you will be wise to test it first before applying it to your garden. I

t can be done using a large flower pot to plant something and add some manure to watch the outcome.

My dahlias started in the sunroom, have set leaves, and grow quite rapidly; perhaps they enjoy their environment because I feed them the water from my aquariums when doing the water changes.

My climbing roses, which I thought I lost last winter, are also sending a lot of growth. I will be enjoying the flowers just outside my bedroom window.

MORE GARDENER’S CORNER: Using pesticides is safe as long as you do it right

Some of my clematis needed to be cut back as they had become quite woody. It has taken three weeks before sending outgrowth. One especially had set out a lot of root growth, so I will divide this one and plant its relative in a selected spot.

All my clematis are in full bloom and climbing along a wire attached with a small amount of chicken wire leading to another post.

My bleeding heart (in the garden) has taken off and makes an excellent show to enjoy from the living room window. I planted the bush some years ago under the shade of the maple tree.

I’m debating planting the kale and cauliflowers tomorrow. I gave them some liquid fertilizer a week ago; it has helped them turned dark green and upright.

The fruit trees I planted several years ago have started sending small shoots up ten feet from the trees. I believe they tell me we need more room for our roots; I will add more composted grass clippings under the drip line.

If you have questions or suggestions for topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Knock off the bad driving

Just Posted

Hours of practice each day on the part of dancer Braya Kluss keeps her at a high performance level, someting reflected in the competitions she has won. (Submitted Photo)
Remote Tahltan community faces uncertainty with no ‘real’ timeline on Telegraph Creek Road

Provincial transportation ministry says the timeline for road repairs is ‘weather dependent’

Shown is a T-6 Harvard flown by Bud Granley, who has performed at the Vanderhoof Airshow “more times than any other performer,” said Anne Stevens. (Anne Stevens - Vanderhoof International Airshow Society)
Vanderhoof International Airshow a no-go for 2021

Airport open day planned for September

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

The train station in Smithers pulls into view in a 1959 video of a train trip from Vernon to Prince Rupert. (Screen shot)
VIDEO: Rare footage of Smithers in 1959 featured in train tour video

8mm film converted to video shows Vernon to Prince Rupert by train and Rupert to Vancouver by ship

Screen shot from 2011 Smithers Fall Fair Vintage Tractor Parade. (Youtube)
UPDATE: Bulkley Valley ag association releases details of the return of the Fall Fair

Rodeo, midway, entertainment, food are all back; a decision is pending on the parade

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Discussions with the federal government about allowing vaccinated tourists into the country continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Trudeau leaves Canada today for a G7 summit as the country is seized by tragedy and demands of justice for Indigenous peoples and Muslims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau travels to G7, NATO as Canada grapples with Islamophobia, residential schools

Prime minister making his first trip outside the country in more than a year

Most Read