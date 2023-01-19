For your consideration - Thom Barker

Not to belabour the obvious, but being sick sucks

Thom recounts his first bout of illness in at least four years

I have been very grateful and trying not to take for granted the fact that up I was one of the very few people I know who has not contracted COVID over the past three years.

Even when I was directly exposed to people who had it, I managed to avoid it and every test I’ve taken came back negative.

As a matter of fact, I have not been sick with anything for at least four years, probably more like five or six. Not a cold, flu, not even a sniffle.

I probably didn’t appreciate it enough because, well, human nature. It’s hard to appreciate the status quo when you have nothing to compare it to.

I have been blessed throughout my adult life with good health. I rarely suffer from ailments that are all too common, such as headaches, nausea etc. I do have a couple of chronic peccadillos, such as sinus issues, that are more of an annoyance than anything.

LAST WEEK: Who doesn’t love an impressive fossil?

All in all, though, considering my lifestyle hasn’t always been the healthiest, I have known to comment that I am way healthier than I have any right to be.

That all changed a couple of weeks ago when I experienced a bit of a sore throat followed by a headache, cough, diarrhea an increased desire to sleep. The symptoms were so mild, though, I brushed it off as a simple cold, stayed home, took over-the-counter medicine and slept more than usual.

After a few days, the overt symptoms subsided, but I was left with an overwhelming sense of fatigue. After a couple more days, the sore throat and headache returned and the exhaustion just got worse.

I still don’t know if it was COVID, but the fact that I relapsed and even when I felt otherwise fine couldn’t keep my eyes open for more than a few hours at a time is certainly more consistent with that than any other respiratory bug I’ve ever known in the past.

MORE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Now, where did that optimist’s hat of mine get to?

It has been really unnerving. I am a very active person so being in bed for 16 or more hours a day is anathema and yet all I’ve really wanted to do. I don’t know how the people I know who suffer from chronic headaches put up with it.

What did I learn?

Not to belabour the obvious, but being sick sucks.

I also have a new appreciation for the few people I see still wearing masks in public even all these months after the requirement was lifted.

Regardless of what it was, when I get to the other side of it, you can bet I am going to appreciate my good health and do everything humanly possible to not contract anything else.

And, perhaps more importantly, if I do get sick again, I’m going to do everything humanly possible not to pass it on.


