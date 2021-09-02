Not the time for federal vote

There’s many things going on that should be of primary concern

The only way Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is going to keep his job after this month’s election is if the party pulls off a majority government.

The way things are shaping up, it’s looking like we might wind up with another Liberal minority. If that’s the case, Trudeau will have put us through an election for nothing. There will surely be calls for his exit, loud and clear.

It was a big gamble on Trudeau’s part to call this election. He still has scandals such as SNC-Lavalin and the WE Charity hanging over his head that he seems to think voters will forget.

It’s quite apparent since he called the snap election that Trudeau is running again on his Hollywood-style actor rock star image rather than politician persona as the way to generate the most votes among the younger electorate.

It’s worked before, but even younger people are becoming wary of his shtick, especially since we’ve already had six years of him in office. If he gets another term with a majority, that means 10 years leading the government and that’s just unheard of in this day and age.

The United States, of course, only allows presidents to sit for two terms and a total of eight years by comparison.

It’s only been two years since our last federal election in Canada and people are tired of going to the polls so often when you also factor in the municipal and provincial elections.

And there’s a lot going on right now that makes you think this election call is most misguided. COVID concerns, Afghanistan, climate change, the opioid crisis and homelessness are all in need of some serious action before voting early.

Maybe Trudeau thinks his time is limited and it’s now or never for one last hurrah in office.

—Black Press Media

federal electionLiberals