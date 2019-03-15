(Contributed photo)

Not politics, just babies

Publisher Grant Harris on what’s important today and also tomorrow.

In spite of all the furor over the Unist’ot’en / Coastal GasLink face-off, the SNC-Lavalin / Wilson-Raybould affair, the diplomacy debacle of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition and so many other news stories that our accredited journalists cover this particular missive is about something else entirely.

We recently published our Beautiful Babies of 2018 feature and the gathering of the images and information reminded me of something — well that and the fact that we ourselves greeted a new grand-daughter a week or so ago. It rekindled in me a feeling of hope.

You know the feeling, that despite all that can appear wrong with our society and the world at large there are still babies being born to parents who love them, care for them and wish them a good, happy and long life. Those parents have that hope, and now so do I to in a stronger way. Despite everything that we see wrong, there is the hope and opportunity that more will go right. So thank you parents — for continuing to offer us all a reason to really look at what’s important today and also tomorrow.

Grant Harris

Publisher

The Interior News

Previous story
Hope next MP follows Nathan Cullen’s example
Next story
Everything is inherently both good and bad

Just Posted

Radiology improvements boost regional patient care

A new CT machine at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace expected later… Continue reading

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Smithers Mayor Bachrach considers run to replace Nathan Cullen in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Mark Perry premieres hockey song nationally

Smithers musician deals with heartbreak of Humboldt Broncos bus crash with new song Cold Road.

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Most Read