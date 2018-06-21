Not our place to judge

Writer responds to a letter on Pride Day and suggests leaving the judgments to a higher power.

Editor:

I would like to make some comments on Ed’s comments [God has certain standards, published June 13].

First, that to love truly means unconditionally, and as you have no direct way to God you have no positive affirmation of these standards which you have proposed. Thus these standards are your own, John 4:20, “Whoever claims to Love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot Love God, whom they have not seen.”

Second, it is widely recognized in academic circles that though the word “sodomy” was developed from Genesis’ story of Sodom and Gomorrah, the idea that the condemnation is of homosexuality rather than the RAPE of another human being is incorrect. This is a human interpretation of human written stories, you sir cannot confirm that the true condemnation of God is about homosexuality. Genesis 19 in its original verse, not later editions and copies made by human hands, says NOTHING concerning homosexuality or mutually consenting adults of the same sex/gender expressing their love and desire for one another.

We can argue scripture all day, however, I think the more pressing thought we should have is how we as mortals can possibly believe ourselves capable of judging others using God’s word, when we cannot know it or live it perfectly ourselves. The Bible teaches us that though we are in his image, we are imperfect. That imperfectness means we do not have the right to impart his judgment, that it is his right alone. To impart our opinions of scripture as if they are his judgment is blasphemy and arrogant.

Lastly, Pride celebrations are not merely celebrations sir. They are protests. Protests in remembrance of the women and men who have for centuries been persecuted for loving another human being. Remembering those who were killed, oppressed, and beaten by mortals who thought themselves capable of rendering out judgment.

I know my sins and I’ve asked forgiveness, but sir I think you may need to reconsider what some of yours may be.

Chelsea Carle

Hazelton

Previous story
Everyone wants to love and be loved

Just Posted

Youths charged after attack on stroke survivor

There could be more charges coming against additional youth says New Hazelton RCMP.

Bear captured after breaking into home

Black bear makes his way into home and conservation officers don’t know why

Smithers mayor runs again

Bachrach said he looks forward to getting back on the campaign trail this October.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Most Read

  • Not our place to judge

    Writer responds to a letter on Pride Day and suggests leaving the judgments to a higher power.

  • Everyone wants to love and be loved

    Writer explains how love works in response to letter sent last week calling some forms immoral.