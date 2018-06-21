Not our place to judge

Editor:

I would like to make some comments on Ed’s comments [God has certain standards, published June 13].

First, that to love truly means unconditionally, and as you have no direct way to God you have no positive affirmation of these standards which you have proposed. Thus these standards are your own, John 4:20, “Whoever claims to Love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot Love God, whom they have not seen.”

Second, it is widely recognized in academic circles that though the word “sodomy” was developed from Genesis’ story of Sodom and Gomorrah, the idea that the condemnation is of homosexuality rather than the RAPE of another human being is incorrect. This is a human interpretation of human written stories, you sir cannot confirm that the true condemnation of God is about homosexuality. Genesis 19 in its original verse, not later editions and copies made by human hands, says NOTHING concerning homosexuality or mutually consenting adults of the same sex/gender expressing their love and desire for one another.

We can argue scripture all day, however, I think the more pressing thought we should have is how we as mortals can possibly believe ourselves capable of judging others using God’s word, when we cannot know it or live it perfectly ourselves. The Bible teaches us that though we are in his image, we are imperfect. That imperfectness means we do not have the right to impart his judgment, that it is his right alone. To impart our opinions of scripture as if they are his judgment is blasphemy and arrogant.

Lastly, Pride celebrations are not merely celebrations sir. They are protests. Protests in remembrance of the women and men who have for centuries been persecuted for loving another human being. Remembering those who were killed, oppressed, and beaten by mortals who thought themselves capable of rendering out judgment.

I know my sins and I’ve asked forgiveness, but sir I think you may need to reconsider what some of yours may be.

Chelsea Carle

Hazelton