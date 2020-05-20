editorial

Not our business

It is up to the Wet’suwet’en how they choose to govern themselves

Who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en?

People may be getting a little too excited over a memorandum of understanding signed last week between Canada, B.C. and nine hereditary chiefs from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en (OW).

First of all, this document is merely a starting point toward a resolution of long-standing land claim issues. Basically, it is a commitment to negotiate the details of rights and title recognized in principle by the 1997 Supreme Court of Canada decision in Delgamuukw v. B.C.

Nevertheless, the MOU has shone light on the internal division within the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

For example, a demonstration against the signing by members of Skin Tyee Nation and an associated press release clearly indicates that band does not recognize the authority of the OW at all.

Hagwilget, on the other hand, does recognize the authority of the hereditary leadership over non-reserve lands, but has condemned the MOU process in the strongest possible terms as “oppressive.”

Yes, there are differences of opinion. Why would anybody expect anything else?

As a nation, Canada is hardly what you would call united, either. There is a growing movement of western separatism in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Quebec separatism is a perennial issue. And on any given issue, including this one, there is internal conflict between conservative and progressive viewpoints.

MORE EDITORIAL: Relax with caution

Yet, when push comes to shove, we function as a sovereign nation. And that, ultimately, is what this is about. Articles 3 and 4 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples—which was implemented by B.C. in legislation last year—clearly outlines the right of First Nations to self-determination and self-governance.

In other words, their internal politics is none of our business.

That is not to say we can’t or shouldn’t report on it. We are about to undertake nation-to-nation discussions on turning over jurisdiction of large swaths of Northwest B.C. to the Wet’suwet’en. And that affects us all.

In an ideal world, there would be universal consensus on who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en.

It is not an ideal world.

In the meantime, UNDRIP, Delgamuukw, Tsilhqot’in and dozens of other precedents dictate we must get on with this negotiation.

We hope the Wet’suwet’en people will be able to come together in the process.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Eight Northwest salmon conservation projects receive funding for grassroots work

Pacific Salmon Foundation awards $1.2 million total to B.C. community-driven initiatives

The BC Community Bat Program’s annual bat count set to kick off in June

B.C. bats have nothing to do with COVID-19, but they are threatened by white-nose syndrome

Skin Tyee members protest signing of rights and title memorandum

Demonstrators from the Burns Lake area gathered outside the Office of the Wet’suwet’en this morning

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

What happens when there is a wildfire in the northwest?

The Northwest Fire Centre in Smithers is responsible for over a quarter of B.C.’s area

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

Most Read