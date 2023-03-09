Not at all likely to get rich, but quite likely to get poor

In one of my favourite podcasts, Under the Influence, host Terry O’Reilly recounts the tale of an advertising shoot one of his friends, Steve Chase, directed for a major beer company.

In the Thanksgiving-themed commercial, a farmer goes out to the barn where he picks out a turkey. Then he gets his axe. The turkey, sensing its pending doom gulps as the farmer sharpens the axe.

But just as the farmer is about to do the dirty deed, the turkey pushes forward a bottle of beer from under his wing.

In the next scene, the farmer puts a pizza down on the Thanksgiving table as the turkey looks on through the window with a relieved look on its face.

Brilliant, right?

The client, though, didn’t get it. The client was an heir of the family that owned the very wealthy beer company.

“He flies to work in a helicopter kind of wealthy,” as O’Reilly described it.

The beer heir didn’t understand why the farmer was putting the pizza on the table.

But it wasn’t that he didn’t get that the turkey had bartered for its life with the beer, he wanted to know why the butler wasn’t putting the pizza on the table.

It’s hard to believe that even someone who was brought up in obscene wealth, wouldn’t know that ordinary people don’t have butlers, but it does illustrate a major problem in society that the uber-wealthy can be completely out of touch.

Case in point. Loblaw is raking in record profits while the rest of us are scrambling to get fresh vegetables in our diet without having to turn off the heat or default on the mortgage payment.

Amidst staggering greedflation, grocery heir Galen Weston, gave credence to the above beer heir story when he came out with a tone-deaf email announcing a price freeze on no-name products that demonstrated just how clueless his inherited wealth has made him about the lives of average folks.

And when the company announced $529 million in profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 12 per cent following a 30 per cent increase in the third quarter), Loblaw chief financial officer Richard Dufresne had the nerve to say the earnings “are further evidence that [food] retail prices are not growing faster than costs, and the company is not taking advantage of inflation to drive profits.”

Dude, you can couch it in all the fancy financial terms you want, “adjusted diluted net” this and “gross margins” that, but the bottom line is, you’re getting rich and we’re getting gouged.

But, while they’re savvy enough to know that people are disgruntled and try to spin it that they’re not profiteering, they’re actually proud of screwing the rest of us over.

They think it’s actually OK for a very few people to control almost all the wealth in the world, like it’s the natural order of things.

We used to have kings and queens, now we have oligarchs.

What is so aggravating is we, the masses, seem to be powerless to do anything about it. Part of the problem, of course, is that we just don’t have time. We’re too busy trying to survive day-to-day.

Another part of the problem is too many of us have bought into the capitalist mythology that we too could be obscenely wealthy if we just work hard and support a system so rigged the odds of us becoming one of them are about as good as winning the lottery.

The bottom line is the vast majority of us are never going to be rich, but you can bet your life, if we don’t find a way to stand up to the profiteers, we will surely be poor before we know it.