Not at all likely to get rich, but quite likely to get poor

February 21 came and went and I was completely unaware it was Aphantasia Awareness Day.

Okay, to be fair, how would I have known since it was just a proclamation by one small city (Rowlett) in Texas.

It is nevertheless significant to me as I am among the two to four per cent of people who have aphantasia.

Aphantasia is the inability of some people to conjure mental images in their heads.

When I discovered this a few years back, it was a revelation to me.

Up until that point, I just assumed picturing something in your head was just an expression and that everyone did what I did, which is basically make a mental inventory of the things that make up an image.

It was a complete revelation to me a few years ago that other people are actually able to picture things in their heads.

Although the first inklings of this were discussed way back in 1880, nothing was really done with it until the early 2000s. Since then we’ve come a long way as it has been verified through physiological response tests and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

And now, perhaps, if it catches on, an awareness day.

As disabilities go, this is not a really difficult one to have unless you aspire to creative pursuits, as I do, such as writing, painting and playing music.

Still, it is invisible and doesn’t really impair your ability to go about your day-to-day living without hardship.

Knowing about it, though, has really improved my life.

I’ve always felt like I had to work way harder than my artist friends, which had its implications for my self-esteem. I am getting over that now.

It has also allowed me to develop strategies to compensate for my lack of a mind’s eye.

Perhaps most importantly, though, knowledge of my disability, I think, has made me a more patient and compassionate person.

Every person experiences the world in a different way.

I now know what it is like to have a cognitive impairment and can relate much better to people who have similar conditions such as dyslexia or colour blindness

And it just might have other advantages too, such as getting me out of having to testify in court.

I certainly wouldn’t want me as an eyewitness.