Not at all likely to get rich, but quite likely to get poor

For 20 years, I avoided getting caught up in the Firefly net.

But last week, for a variety of reasons, I started watching the cult-classic Joss Whedon series, which, much to my surprise, only lasted one season (not even), seemingly contrary to all the hype about it.

What especially attracted me was a rumour that the reason it was cancelled was because the fanbase was pirating it instead of watching it on TV.

That made some sense to me because of the timing. The show aired in 2002-2003. That was pre-streaming services, but well into the online piracy era. From my understanding of the show and its fanbase, the rumour rang true.

Or I wanted it to be. I loved the irony of the explanation that it was the fans’ vehement love for the show coupled with their disdain for conventional network television that was responsible for its cancellation.

But, alas, that was not what really led to its short-lived tenure on the small screen.

Apparently, it was actually the network that dropped the ball with shoddy marketing and a terrible timeslot and that’s a shame because what little there is of it, is really quite good.

It has a great ensemble cast and good production values, it’s smart and witty, it’s engaging and entertaining and has a nice allegorical bite on humanity’s present both in the individual episode and series arcs.

I can definitely see why fans were annoyed, but also why TV Guide named it one of the Top 5 shows cancelled too soon.

It got me curious what other shows ended before their time and had to laugh when I saw Supernatural on another list. This is another series I recently watched and have to admit I loved all 15 seasons.

That’s right, 15 seasons. It’s hard to believe a series that lasted that long could be considered cancelled too soon.

It’s funny because, by most accounts, this is one of those series that way overstayed its welcome. In this case, the consensus seems to be by about 10 years.

Fandom is funny, though. Sometimes we can overlook the most fundamental flaws when we like and are comfortable with something.

I actually agree with most of the criticism arguing for Supernatural having gone on way too long and yet I wouldn’t give up those extra 10 seasons.

I would probably give up five of them, though, for five more seasons of Firefly.