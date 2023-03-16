No perfect solution to homelessness in Smithers

Marisca looks for better ideas for those living in Veteran’s Park

My social media accounts have been flooded lately with people concerned about playgrounds in Smithers being turned into homeless camps.

It all started with a draft bylaw update that was triggered by a recent legal review of the existing, outdated Parks Bylaw No. 24, adopted in 1926.

And now Smithers council is looking for feedback on possible changes being made to that bylaw including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks.

Facebook friends of mine and friends of friends are posting concerns on social media that public parks will end up having bio-hazard from human waste. There could be risk of fire and damage to vegetation, disturbances, violence, increased crime, wildlife conflict and substance abuse.

Town staff have said that permitting temporary overnight sheltering is intended to continue to provide a safe location for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay overnight while reducing the negative public health, safety, and community impacts of an entrenched homeless encampment. And council has not made a decision on a location yet.

Currently there is an encampment beside Veteran’s Park.

The town does have a legal requirement to designate some space for people experiencing homelessness.

Previously people used to camp on a piece of property behind the Meadows assisted living facility sometimes called ‘the green space’ or ‘the snow dump.’

The Town had intended to try to put some safety supports in there and allow people to camp there a couple of years ago. However, push-back from area residents against the location quashed that plan.

Last spring, town council agreed that allowing people to camp at Veteran’s Park is not perfect, but was the best solution at the time.

However, there have been recent complaints from area neighbours about the current encampment. And council is looking for other options.

I get it. Everyone wants to feel compassion for those without a roof over their heads, but no one wants them in their backyard. It is an extremely tough spot for the town to be in.

I take my small children to lots of playgrounds around town. I don’t want to take them somewhere where there could be dangerous things left behind.

Mayor Gladys Attrill also took to social media to clear the air about an upcoming open house about the issue.

“This isn’t being done in secrecy or behind closed doors,” she wrote. “This issue affects everyone, including the people who live in those tents. We are inviting you to talk about this with your neighbours – not just to keep tents out of your neighbourhood – but to be informed about and a part of the decision we must make.”

There are parks on the list of possible locations to allow temporary camping that are obviously not going to cut it, Dogwood Park being one of them. It is too close to schools, too closed off and used by small children throughout the day. There is no way people will set up tents, sleep there and then clean up and move out in the morning. That is unreasonable to ask of anyone and impossible to control. Plus we don’t even have a bylaw officer currently.

But what is the solution? The town’s land on the outskirts of town is too far for people to walk to resources and outreach workers don’t feel comfortable visiting somewhere secluded. While parks in town are too widely used by other residents.

I talked to one person living in a tent in Veteran’s Park and she said she’d like to stay in that location. She feels mostly safe there. She said it was scary when she did live in the ‘snow dump’ previously.

The people who live in those tents should also have the right to express an opinion.

Atrill reiterated that council and town administration are looking for better solutions. “I met – again – last week with BC Housing and a representative from our MLA’s office about this issue. We absolutely need more affordable housing and supports for people with addictions and mental health challenges. That wouldn’t solve everything, but affordable housing will get some people out of tents,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

I don’t have a perfect solution and I hope someone does and will come out to the public meeting at the end of the month. Maybe brainstorming with other people can help as well. And maybe we should be pushing for those with power to be able to do something to actually do something.

We clearly need more affordable housing and we need more resources to help those living on the streets. It seems like Premier Eby has deep pockets right now and is handing out money like popcorn. Whether you agree with the philosophy or not, we might as well start demanding a piece of that pie.

In the meantime, at a Special Open Meeting on Monday, March 27 beginning at 5 p.m., Smithers council will seek public comment on the draft bylaw No. 1951 Town of Smithers Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw. People are invited to attend or can submit a letter to the town.

