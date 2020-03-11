No laws govern abortion in Canada

Letter writer takes umbrage with article stating physicians cannot do abortions past 24 weeks

Editor,

I would like to clarify something the reporter who wrote the article about 40 Days for Life said (“Smithers Pro-Life Society participating in 40-day vigil to support anti-abortion movement: “While abortions can technically be performed at any point in a pregnancy, currently physicians cannot terminate a pregnancy over 24 weeks without clear indications that the mother’s life is at risk or that the fetus is severely malformed.”

First, at this point in the pregnancy, this would be a delivery, not an abortion. With the excellent health care available to us in Canada, most of these 24+ week babies would be able to receive amazing care by our NICU doctors and nurses, using the incredible technology developed for preserving their lives.

Second, the fact is that currently physicians are allowed to terminate a pregnancy at any point if the mother chooses to do so. There is no law in Canada governing abortion. Babies may be aborted in the first, second and third trimester, by mother’s choice.

Perhaps you argue that a baby in its first trimester is not a baby yet. But can you truly convince yourself, and others, that a baby in its third trimester is not a baby?

We need a law to protect our youngest citizens who cannot speak up for themselves.

Miriam Slaa

Smithers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Right idea, wrong choice of time to make permanent

Just Posted

Council decision on permits for proposed car wash delayed

Applicant still needs to meet outstanding conditions

A tale of two breweries: How Smithers got it its brew back

How two different breweries stepped in to fill the void for one thirsty mountain town

Guinness Frisbee record holder speaks to Bulkley Valley students

Rob McLeod has toured North America for five years giving motivational speeches to students

Police chase, prohibited firearms seizure among Smithers RCMP highlights for quarter

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie gave his quarterly report to the Town at their last council meeting

School administrators are on the move

Affecting schools in Houston and in Smithers

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Novel coronavirus outbreak affecting Canadians’ March break travel plans

The global spread of the virus comes during one of the busiest travel times of the year for Canadians

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Most Read