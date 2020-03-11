No laws govern abortion in Canada

Editor,

I would like to clarify something the reporter who wrote the article about 40 Days for Life said (“Smithers Pro-Life Society participating in 40-day vigil to support anti-abortion movement: “While abortions can technically be performed at any point in a pregnancy, currently physicians cannot terminate a pregnancy over 24 weeks without clear indications that the mother’s life is at risk or that the fetus is severely malformed.”

First, at this point in the pregnancy, this would be a delivery, not an abortion. With the excellent health care available to us in Canada, most of these 24+ week babies would be able to receive amazing care by our NICU doctors and nurses, using the incredible technology developed for preserving their lives.

Second, the fact is that currently physicians are allowed to terminate a pregnancy at any point if the mother chooses to do so. There is no law in Canada governing abortion. Babies may be aborted in the first, second and third trimester, by mother’s choice.

Perhaps you argue that a baby in its first trimester is not a baby yet. But can you truly convince yourself, and others, that a baby in its third trimester is not a baby?

We need a law to protect our youngest citizens who cannot speak up for themselves.

Miriam Slaa

Smithers