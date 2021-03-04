Nightlights and other tips for a peaceful slumber

How was it for you? I mean your sleep last night.

Many have discussed sleep with me. Maybe they noticed that I look like a person who could do with a good night’s sleep. I have tried a few things that just might help another person.

I make a nice cup of chamomile tea. Apparently it will help me relax. I have a heating pad that I use for my back etc.

I have been reading how much certain kinds of light will help the weary. A bedroom in blue will calm you.

My bedroom is lacking in the paint department., Above my bed is a big hunk of carpet from the dump. Just beyond that is pink insulation with black areas and bugs I have squished.

If this is more than you need to know don’t read any further. Still I have an idea you are asking me how I can stand such a place.

Lighting softens the blow. A string of pale green Christmas lights hang on the headboard. An infrared heater comes on with a red glow when needed.

Lighting has been important for me. If the old cat brings me a mouse I can see it clearly. When he drops it I can take over and put it outside. Not the cat, the mouse. I can find my way to the washroom at night, which in my case is a pee pot.

I know when Al was proceeding to the end of his life that a calming low light and music helped his worried soul. His old kitty purring close by, oxygen and morphine and the stage was set for a peaceful night for all of us.

If the room was dark and very quiet he became agitated.

I thought about this the other night when I know some are caring for someone at home and yourself, of course. I looked up some lighting options. One good thing for all of us at home is a couple of the safety lights that plug in an outlet. The low light will show you the way to stairs or the washroom.

By your bed you could have a nightlight. Some have a calming light that includes music. I also noticed a selection of nightlights for children. Some could be attached to the wall, others at the bedside.

One I liked was a round globe that moved around quietly showing stars shining around the room. Maybe a bit juvenile but who cares when you think about it?

I know your room would not be a rat’s nest like mine. You could have a fancy duvet and other goodies but if you are not sleeping maybe just something as simple as a nightlight might lull you into a peaceful slumber.

I hope you have found something that helps you sleep. You can share you solution when you call 250-846-5095 or just email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.