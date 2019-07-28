New shows for NG channel and CICK Radio

This week Lorraine has recommendations and a request

Am still on my way to Fort Steele. A lot of steps yet to go.

The Round Lake Hall is thrilled to welcome back Saltwater Hank, Wednesday, August 7, 7:30 p.m. He will present a concert followed by a dance with Bex and the Bullpen. No partners required, fun for all ages with dances taught on the spot. Tickets for adults and children available at Mountain Eagle Books.

I receive the magazine National Geographic and here are a few things to watch for on TV: Yellowstone Live, a four- night television event will show some of the Earth’s majestic wildlife in real time. Airing August 5 to 8, 9 p.m./8 Central; Secrets of the Zoo takes you behind the scenes at the Columbus (Ohio) Zoo and Aquarium. They house more than 10,000 animals. This will be a new series airing on Sundays 9 p.m./8 Central starting July 29; Safari Live: Migration broadcasting from South Africa and Kenya’s Masai Mara Game Reserve. Premieres July 27 at 11 p.m./10 Central. All of these programs are on the National Geographic TV station. A Book: Birds of the Photo Ark Take Flight. Photos of beautiful birds, 240 pages available where books are sold.

A new program coming to CICK 93.9FM. Past Present Future. Here is your opportunity to reminisce about your childhood, to speak about what is happening now, for example: newly retired, planning on taking a cruise, travel to places just dreamed about or volunteering in your community. What do you see in the future? Kids, grandkids, even great grandkids. What are your hopes for them, for the world around us? Maybe when you were younger you dreamed of flying a plane, visiting far off places, writing a book, did you do any of these things or accomplish something different? What are your hobbies? So much that you can share. Call me and we can talk 250-847-4797.

The Smithers Art Gallery will present Backroads BC, an exhibit by artist Michael Hepher, July 18 – August 10. Explore scenic backroads of BC as seen by the artist and his family during a two-month summer road trip in 2017 from Fernie to Prince Rupert in their 1971 Volkswagen van. An opportunity to travel without leaving Smithers. Gallery hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

From a magazine, a new word: Manel. All male expert panels. Brought to you by Pushing Back, 500 women scientists.

Closing with: gnomic – characterized by aphorism. Given to the composition of aphoristic writing. A gnome is an aphorism- an observation or sentiment reduced to the form of a saying. Sometimes couched in metaphorical or figurative language, often clever, always concise. We began using gnomic, the adjective form of gnome in the late 18th century, describing a style of writing, or sometimes speech characterized by pithy phrases, sometimes terse to the point of mysteriousness.


