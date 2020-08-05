New book celebrates Terry Fox in letters

Have about 12,000 steps left to reach Robsart, Saskatchewan. Should be there by next week.

Talking about walking, I love seeing people walking their dogs, most of them on a leash. My concern is that with the heat right now, so far, I have not seen anybody with a water bottle for the dog. I had two pugs and walked them twice a day, carrying a water bottle just for them.

Uptown, I always felt relieved to see that stores had put out a container of water for the dogs. When my kids were young, we also went for walks or to do errands and my purse was heavy with a water bottle and snacks, just in case. Perhaps a bit of OCD but handy when a child has a meltdown due to hunger or thirst.

Do you remember Terry Fox? The young man, 22 at the time, who ran in the Marathon of Hope. Not only was he running an average of 42 Kilometers a day on one leg and a steel-and-fiberglass prosthesis, he was doing it with a tumour in each lung. He would be 62 this year.

There is a new book of essays coming out September 1, Forever Terry; A Legacy in Letters. That date is significant as it was the day that Terry had to abandon the Marathon of Hope after his bone cancer returned.

Wednesday, August 5, 7 p.m., the Library is hosting a physically-distanced gathering “Book Lovers in the Backyard.” This is a community book club, casual, friendly and always open to drop-ins. This time they will be discussing Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. Email: msawatsky@smitherslibrary.ca for the address. This program is coordinated by the Library and sponsored by the Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation.

Here is an opportunity to explore nature and learn about the local environment at Tyhee Lake Provincial Park. Tyhee Lake Nature Day Camp is open for children aged 6-9 years. The day camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting July 28 and each day will be filled with games, crafts, nature and outdoor fun. Each week will have a different nature-centred theme. More information and to register visit: tyheenaturekidscamps.weebly.com

Western Economic Diversification, Canada is providing loans of up to $40,000 for eligible women-run businesses to help businesses cope with financial hardship and recovery from economic disruption resulting from COVID-19. Women’s Enterprise Centre is pleased to provide access to the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) to women entrepreneurs in BC. For more information or to apply: womensenterprise.ca or phone 1-800-643-7014.

July 30 was World Friendship Day. I belong to the Glenwood Women’s Institute and before each meeting we repeat the Mary Stewart Collect. Two lines that always have great meaning to me: “May we put away all pretense and meet each other face to face, without self-pity and without prejudice. Grant that we may realize that it is the little things that create differences; that in the big things of life we are one.”

Closing with: inculcate – to teach and impress by frequent repetitions or admonitions.