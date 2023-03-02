Nevermind lyric changes, time to ditch O Canada altogether

Seems among all the news I missed while I was fully and completely immersed in All Native Basketball Tournament coverage was, coincidentally, a basketball (or at least basketball-adjacent story).

When I first saw the headline, all I knew was Toronto singer Jully Black had changed one word in O Canada at the NBA All-Star game that triggered a storm of controversy.

I was hoping she had changed “God, keep our land…” to “O keep our land…,” because I have been arguing for years that is an inappropriate lyric. Separation of church and state, more than a quarter of Canadians (50 per cent in B.C) now identify as non-religious, yada, yada.”

But no, it was the line, “Our home and native land,” which she sang, “Our home on native land.”

That old chestnut has been around for as long as I can remember. It is certainly a political statement and is bound to be both applauded and vilified, which it was.

But gee-willikers, Batman, some people act as if this song was bestowed upon us from on high and is sacrosanct in its perfection.

It’s not and has been changed on multiple occasions to keep up with the times. Most recently, the lyric, “In all thy sons command” was changed to “In all of us command.”

That particular change, intended to make the anthem gender-neutral, had the added benefit of removing the archaic word ‘thy’ meaning ‘your’, but did not take care of the awkward (and also archaic, or poetic, if you like) construction that puts the verb at the end.

To paraphrase the entire line less awkwardly, it means: (O Canada) command true patriot love in all of us, but doesn’t really flow very well in the melody.

In any event, the goal of any changes to the anthem should be to make it inclusive of all Canadians. “All of us” instead of “all thy sons” accomplishes that.

“Our home on native land,” does not.

There are all kinds of problems with this anthem, the worst of which is, it’s just not a good song.

It sounds really forced, like we were supposed to attend some international event for which a requirement was having a national anthem, but we didn’t have one, so at the last minute we got Joe the janitor (not that janitors can’t also be great songwriters) at Parliament Hill to dash something off at the last minute.

It’s time we just replace O Canada altogether.

How about Bruce Cockburn’s “Coldest Night of the Year.” It’s got punkers and bikers and an all-night TV show at the bar and, of course, it’s about crappy weather and if there’s one thing that pulls Canadians together it’s crappy weather.

Or, since perhaps the most pronounced element of Canadian identity is “not American,” we could use the Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

Or anything by Nickelback, since they’re the one band everyone seems to love to hate even though they’re just about the most popular band in Canadian history.