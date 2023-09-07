Need for aid should be demonstrated

Ending permissive tax exemptions is the right thing to do

It has been argued that contrary to the article “Council votes to end permissive tax exemptions” (The Interior News, Aug. 31. 2023) permissive tax exemptions (PTE) did not cost the town over $300,000. In fact, it cost the town absolutely nothing.

The reason goes like this. The town, in order to operate and complete capital projects needs a fixed amount of money. What it doesn’t get from other levels of government, grants, fees and whatnot, it has to raise from property taxes.

It doesn’t matter if there are 1,000 taxpayers or 1,100 taxpayers, the town must garner the same amount. Therefore, if you have 1,100 potential taxpayers, but you give 100 of them an exemption, the town must get the exact same amount of money out of the 1,000.

While our inclination is to argue it is a semantic point, it actually underscores the entire point.

It is far worse that PTEs cost other taxpayers money than costing the town money.

There is nothing wrong in principle with taxpayers funding worthy organizations as long as there is a demonstrated need for funding and that it serves a greater good that benefits everybody.

But that is not how permissive tax exemptions have been doled out in the past. ‘We’ve been doing it this way for a long time” is not a good enough reason to keep doing it.

Some of the organizations on the PTE list are certainly deserving of public support. Others may not be.

We fully encourage the town to explore other avenues to support worthy organizations, causes and amenities.

Ending PTEs, however, is a good first step to finding a better way of doing this and gives the town the ability to assess each situation individually and hopefully save beleaguered taxpayers some money.