Navigating the after school meltdown is tricky

My daughter came home from school the other day and just melted into my arms. She started sobbing and I asked her what was wrong. She just cried, and finally after what felt like a long time, she lifted her head from my chest and said she didn’t know.

She just needed to cry. My heart broke for her. We hugged for a long time.

Now that school is in full swing, I’m sure many parents have experienced a child coming home from the day and having a meltdown.

Even though that after-school tantrum has been around forever, it now has a name. The clinical term is after-school restraint collapse. Our children spend all day keeping their emotions in check and as soon as they get home, or to a safe place, they let out their bottled-up emotions.

While it feels nice that my children consider me safe, I don’t always love being the recipient of all their big feelings.

They seem to manage their emotions at school, and can navigate the complexities of school life and learning, and then let it all out at home. Sometimes I feel like a dumping ground. But knowing my children trust me and feel safe around me, is some consolation.

The British Broadcasting Corporation put together a list of tips on how to handle the after-school meltdown.

The first tip was understanding how hard school can be for your little ones.

Knowing that children can feel emotional, physical and mental exhaustion at the end of the school day can help with your own compassion toward them.

The behaviour doesn’t need to be disciplined. You don’t have a bad kid. You have a good kid, having a hard time.

The second tip was to let them have some decompression time. And that may look different for each child. Maybe yours needs to run around outside or maybe they just need some quiet time alone in their room.

It also helps to listen to them and help them feel heard.

Another tip was trying to build a connection. Your kids don’t have you with them all day. Maybe they miss you and just need a snuggle.

As always, ask for help if you need it. A quick email to their teacher or a phone call to your family doctor can go a long way.

Parenting is hard and every day is different. And every child, even siblings, need different things. Navigating it all can be draining but can also be so rewarding. You know your child the best and what he or she needs.

Don’t forget that.

